Grayson Allen and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Allen tallied 17 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 126-104 win versus the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Over 2.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs allowed 45 rebounds on average last year, 26th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs allowed 26.8 per game last season, ranking them 29th in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Spurs were ranked 22nd in the NBA last year, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 19 8 3 0 2 1 4

