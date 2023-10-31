The Phoenix Suns, with Jordan Goodwin, face the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 126-104 win versus the Jazz, Goodwin had 12 points and five assists.

We're going to examine Goodwin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Goodwin Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Goodwin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last year, giving up 123.1 points per game.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 45 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs conceded 26.8 per game last season, ranking them 29th in the league.

The Spurs conceded 12.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Goodwin vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 31 17 5 5 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.