Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers ahead 2-1.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte is batting .261 during his last outings and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 121 of 164 games this season, with multiple hits 46 times.
- In 26 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 164 games this season, and more than once 22 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing only one hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
