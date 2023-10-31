Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 109 of 160 games this season (68.1%), with multiple hits on 39 occasions (24.4%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (25 of 160), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 58 games this year (36.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings