Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 109 of 160 games this season (68.1%), with multiple hits on 39 occasions (24.4%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (25 of 160), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 58 games this year (36.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Heaney (10-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
