Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-6.5) 226.5 -300 +230

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) last season while giving up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They had a +170 scoring differential and outscored opponents by two points per game.

The Spurs averaged 113 points per game last season (23rd in the league) while allowing 123.1 per contest (30th in the NBA). They had a -823 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 226.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 234.7 points per contest last year, 8.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

Phoenix compiled a 43-38-0 ATS record last year.

San Antonio compiled a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.

Suns and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +550 +300 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

