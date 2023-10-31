The San Antonio Spurs (0-1), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, take on the Phoenix Suns (1-1). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Information

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posted 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists last year.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He sank 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Drew Eubanks averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also drained 64.1% of his shots from the floor.

Grayson Allen averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists. He made 44% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

Bol Bol's stats last season included 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He sank 54.6% of his shots from the field.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson recorded 22 points last season, plus 2.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Tre Jones averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season, shooting 45.9% from the field.

Zach Collins put up 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers last season were 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Devin Vassell's numbers last season were 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Suns vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Avg. 113 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 34.5%

