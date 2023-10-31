The Phoenix Suns (2-1) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -6.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents went over 226.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games last season.
  • Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 1.3 less than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
  • Phoenix won 73.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (36-13).
  • When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Suns went 14-3 (82.4%).
  • The Suns have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Suns performed better at home, covering 22 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
  • The Suns went over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (46.3%) than games on the road (56.1%) last year.
  • Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
  • When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points, it was 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Spurs
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
18-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 25-19
18-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-27
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
30-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6
33-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.