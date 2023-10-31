The Phoenix Suns (2-1) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents went over 226.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games last season.

Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 1.3 less than this game's over/under.

Phoenix won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.

Phoenix won 73.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (36-13).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Suns went 14-3 (82.4%).

The Suns have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Against the spread last season, the Suns performed better at home, covering 22 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Suns went over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (46.3%) than games on the road (56.1%) last year.

Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).

When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points, it was 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall.

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 18-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-19 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-27 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 30-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 33-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

