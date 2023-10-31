Suns vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (2-1) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-6.5
|226.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents went over 226.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games last season.
- Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 1.3 less than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
- Phoenix won 73.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (36-13).
- When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Suns went 14-3 (82.4%).
- The Suns have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Suns performed better at home, covering 22 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Suns went over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (46.3%) than games on the road (56.1%) last year.
- Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
- When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points, it was 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall.
Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|113
|17
|23
|18-4
|25-19
|18-4
|17-27
|111.6
|123.1
|6
|30
|30-12
|12-6
|33-9
|12-6
