How to Watch the Suns vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) go up against the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Spurs allowed to their opponents (50.7%).
- Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 50.7% from the field.
- The Spurs ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA, the Suns finished 11th.
- Last year, the Suns scored 9.5 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs gave up (123.1).
- Phoenix went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 123.1 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns played better at home last season, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game in road games.
- At home, Phoenix surrendered 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than in road games (113.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Suns fared better at home last season, sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Foot
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
