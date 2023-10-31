The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) go up against the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Spurs allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA, the Suns finished 11th.

Last year, the Suns scored 9.5 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs gave up (123.1).

Phoenix went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns played better at home last season, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game in road games.

At home, Phoenix surrendered 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than in road games (113.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Suns fared better at home last season, sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries