Toledo vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 31
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (7-1) will square off against the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) in MAC action on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Bulls are currently heavy, 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Buffalo matchup.
Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Toledo vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-15.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-15.5)
|52.5
|-720
|+500
Toledo vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Toledo has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Rockets have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
- Buffalo has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Toledo & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Toledo
|To Win the MAC
|+100
|Bet $100 to win $100
|Buffalo
|To Win the MAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
