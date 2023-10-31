The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

In 59.0% of his 139 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.8%).

He has scored in 46 games this year (33.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

