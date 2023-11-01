On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 70 of 131 games this year (53.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (16.8%).

He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings