Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 70 of 131 games this year (53.4%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (16.8%).
- He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 34 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
