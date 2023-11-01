Buy Tickets for Arizona Coyotes NHL Games
On deck for Michael Carcone (12 goals) and the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, are the Boston Bruins on the road.
Upcoming Arizona games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Bruins
|A
|1:00 PM
|
|Mon, Dec 11
|Sabres
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Tue, Dec 12
|Penguins
|A
|7:00 PM
|
|Fri, Dec 15
|Sharks
|H
|9:00 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 16
|Sabres
|H
|9:00 PM
|
|Tue, Dec 19
|Senators
|H
|9:00 PM
|
|Thu, Dec 21
|Sharks
|A
|10:30 PM
|
|Sat, Dec 23
|Avalanche
|A
|9:00 PM
|
|Wed, Dec 27
|Avalanche
|H
|9:00 PM
|
|Fri, Dec 29
|Ducks
|A
|10:00 PM
|
Arizona's next matchup information
- Opponent: Boston Bruins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Garden
- Broadcast: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
Top Arizona players
- Clayton Keller: eight goals and 16 assists
- Nick Schmaltz: nine goals and 11 assists
- Matias Maccelli: four goals and 14 assists
- Karel Vejmelka: 2-6-2 record, .892 save percentage, 35 goals conceded
