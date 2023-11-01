Do you live and breathe all things Arizona State? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Sun Devils. For more info, including updated team stats, continue scrolling.

Arizona State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jose Perez 6 12.0 5.2 2.8 0.8 0.3 Frankie Collins 6 11.5 5.5 3.8 3.5 0.0 Neal Jamiya 6 11.3 4.7 1.7 0.5 0.2 Alonzo Gaffney 6 7.8 3.7 1.3 1.5 1.8 Kamari Lands 6 7.0 3.8 1.0 0.7 0.3 Bryant Selebangue 6 5.5 4.7 0.2 0.3 0.3 Zane Meeks 5 3.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Shawn Phillips 3 5.7 6.0 0.3 0.0 1.3 Akil Watson 4 3.8 1.0 0.5 0.8 0.3 Braelon Green 4 2.8 0.8 1.0 0.8 0.0

Arizona State season stats

Arizona State is 4-2 on the season so far.

Arizona State, in its best win of the season, took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 71-69 on November 16.

The Sun Devils have played two games this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-2 in those contests.

Arizona State has two games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Arizona State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 San Francisco H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 SMU H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 San Diego A 10:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 TCU N 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Northwestern N 8:30 PM

