On deck for the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) is a matchup away versus the San Diego Toreros, beginning at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Arizona State games

Arizona State's next matchup information

Opponent: San Diego Toreros

Opponent: San Diego Toreros
Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Arizona State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Frankie Collins 8 13.4 5.9 3.5 3.5 0.4 45.3% (39-86) 33.3% (9-27) Jose Perez 8 13.0 5.0 2.8 0.8 0.3 44.8% (30-67) 40.0% (2-5) Neal Jamiya 8 11.1 5.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 39.3% (35-89) 22.2% (8-36) Alonzo Gaffney 8 8.8 3.8 1.3 1.4 1.5 40.3% (27-67) 25.0% (9-36) Bryant Selebangue 8 6.6 4.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 63.6% (21-33) -

