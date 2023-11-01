Arizona State (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Friday, December 8 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

Upcoming Arizona State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Grand Canyon H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Arizona H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Fresno State N 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Santa Clara H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Utah H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Colorado H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Oregon A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Oregon State A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Washington State A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Washington A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Stanford H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Cal H 2:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Arizona A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 USC A 10:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 UCLA A 3:00 PM

Arizona State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Grand Canyon Antelopes
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Desert Financial Arena

Top Arizona State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaddan Simmons 9 12.9 4.3 3.1 2.1 0.6 39.0% (30-77) 31.3% (5-16)
Trayanna Crisp 9 11.7 2.2 3.0 1.4 0.0 41.4% (36-87) 34.2% (13-38)
Jalyn Brown 7 12.7 3.1 1.0 0.7 0.1 44.2% (34-77) 33.3% (7-21)
Kadidia Toure 9 9.2 5.7 0.7 1.2 0.3 52.2% (35-67) 0.0% (0-4)
Treasure Hunt 9 8.0 3.3 1.0 0.8 0.2 46.8% (29-62) 36.4% (8-22)

