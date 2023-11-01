Buy Tickets for Arizona Wildcats Basketball Games
Arizona's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Wildcats are currently 7-0) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:15 PM ET, at home versus the Wisconsin Badgers.
Upcoming Arizona games
Arizona's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Location: McKale Center
- Broadcast: ESPN
Top Arizona players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Caleb Love
|7
|13.3
|4.7
|4.4
|1.6
|0.4
|39.5% (32-81)
|28.6% (12-42)
|Keshad Johnson
|7
|12.9
|6.6
|1.3
|1.3
|1.1
|56.9% (33-58)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Kylan Boswell
|7
|12.7
|3.4
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|51.6% (32-62)
|54.3% (19-35)
|Oumar Ballo
|7
|12.1
|5.9
|0.6
|1.0
|0.6
|65.5% (38-58)
|-
|Pelle Larsson
|7
|11.0
|3.9
|2.9
|0.9
|0.1
|55.0% (22-40)
|45.5% (5-11)
