Will Barrett Hayton Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
Can we anticipate Barrett Hayton finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayton stats and insights
- Hayton is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hayton has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
