Can we anticipate Barrett Hayton finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayton stats and insights

  • Hayton is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hayton has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

