The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 3-1 series lead.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 103 of 173 games this season, with multiple hits 43 times.

Looking at the 173 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 30 of them (17.3%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had an RBI in 68 games this year (39.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 44.5% of his games this year (77 of 173), with two or more runs 12 times (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings