Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Clayton Keller light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- In four of eight games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Keller has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
