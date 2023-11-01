Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead entering into Game 5 of the World Series.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 113 games this year (of 169 played), and had multiple hits in 52 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has driven home a run in 58 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 31 games with multiple runs (18.3%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
