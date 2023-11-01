As they get ready to take on the Anaheim Ducks (5-4) on Wednesday, November 1 at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (4-4) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Travis Dermott D Questionable Illness Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles John Gibson G Questionable Upper Body Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona's 27 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+6) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 29 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

Anaheim concedes three goals per game (27 total), which ranks 15th in the league.

They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-125) Ducks (+105) 6.5

