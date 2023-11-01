Having won four straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Coyotes Ducks 2-1 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 21 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank sixth.

The Coyotes rank 16th in the league with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 20 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 8 4 4 8 4 8 58.3% Nick Schmaltz 8 2 6 8 6 4 50% Sean Durzi 8 4 3 7 3 1 - Logan Cooley 8 0 6 6 2 2 43.2% Matias Maccelli 8 1 5 6 5 3 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 27 goals given up (three per game) is 14th in the league.

The Ducks have 29 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 23 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players