Wednesday's NHL action includes the Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (5-4) at Honda Center. The Ducks are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Coyotes (-125) ahead of the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes vs. Ducks Betting Trends

In five games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Ducks have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Arizona has had moneyline odds of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim is 4-4 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

