The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (5-4, winners of four straight) at Honda Center. The game on Wednesday, November 1 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Wednesday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+105)
  • Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

  • The Coyotes have gone 1-0-1 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 4-4.
  • Arizona is 1-3-0 (two points) in its four games decided by one goal.
  • In the one game this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they lost.
  • Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
  • The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in five games (3-2-0, six points).
  • In the four games when Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up four points after finishing 2-2-0.
  • In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).
  • The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank
11th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.22 14th
7th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3 12th
26th 28.4 Shots 28 29th
22nd 32 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd
6th 26.47% Power Play % 13.79% 24th
26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

