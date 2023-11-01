The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (5-4, winners of four straight) at Honda Center. The game on Wednesday, November 1 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Ducks (+110) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Coyotes' implied win probability is 56.5%.

In five games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Ducks Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 27 (16th) Goals 29 (11th) 21 (6th) Goals Allowed 27 (14th) 9 (7th) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 7 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (32nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 27 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Coyotes have conceded the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 21 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +6 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.