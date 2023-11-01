Clayton Keller is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks square off at Honda Center on Wednesday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored eight points in eight games (four goals and four assists).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 1 0 1 6 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Nick Schmaltz has picked up eight points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 4

Sean Durzi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Durzi has scored four goals and added three assists through eight games for Arizona.

Durzi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan Strome has amassed 11 points this season, with two goals and nine assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2

