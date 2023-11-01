Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Ducks on November 1, 2023
Clayton Keller is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks square off at Honda Center on Wednesday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored eight points in eight games (four goals and four assists).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Nick Schmaltz has picked up eight points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
Sean Durzi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Sean Durzi has scored four goals and added three assists through eight games for Arizona.
Durzi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan Strome has amassed 11 points this season, with two goals and nine assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.