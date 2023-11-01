Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on November 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 42 out of the 71 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona is 44-35 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule