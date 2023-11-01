Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on November 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 42 out of the 71 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona is 44-35 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 30
|Rangers
|L 3-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer
|October 31
|Rangers
|L 11-7
|Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney
|November 1
|Rangers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
