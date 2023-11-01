Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Chase Field. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers while the Diamondbacks have yet to name their starter.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 59.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (42-29).

Arizona has a record of 44-35 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (55.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 52.4% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 178 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-91-9).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 56-54 61-62 33-22

