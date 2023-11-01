The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager hit the field in the final game of a five-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 166 total home runs.

Arizona is 17th in baseball, slugging .408.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Arizona ranks 14th in runs scored with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.324).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (17-9) to the mound to make his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gallen has recorded 20 quality starts this season.

Gallen will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 30th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers L 3-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers L 11-7 Home Joe Mantiply Andrew Heaney 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi

