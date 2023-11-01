Evan Longoria vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.148 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead entering into Game 5 of the World Series.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Longoria has an RBI in 23 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
