The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.148 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead entering into Game 5 of the World Series.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Longoria has an RBI in 23 of 88 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 88 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

