Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- In 72 of 122 games this year (59.0%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
