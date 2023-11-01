The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Perdomo has had a hit in 78 of 153 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits 33 times (21.6%).

He has homered in eight games this season (5.2%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 37 games this season (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 68 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings