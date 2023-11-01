A game at the Liberty Flames is on deck for the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Grand Canyon Antelopes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Grand Canyon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Liberty A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Portland N 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Sam Houston H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Abilene Christian H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Tarleton State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Utah Valley H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Seattle U A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 SFA A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Seattle U H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Southern Utah H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Grand Canyon's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Liberty Flames
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Liberty Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPNU

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Grand Canyon's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Grand Canyon players

Shop for Grand Canyon gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tyon Grant-Foster 8 21.8 6.3 1.3 2.0 1.1 49.1% (55-112) 35.1% (13-37)
Rayshon Harrison 8 15.5 3.8 3.6 1.0 0.4 39.6% (38-96) 20.7% (6-29)
Gabe McGlothan 8 10.5 8.5 1.5 1.0 0.9 47.3% (26-55) 30.8% (8-26)
Collin Moore 8 9.5 3.8 2.3 2.0 0.5 41.9% (26-62) 38.5% (10-26)
Duke Brennan 8 7.1 5.1 0.5 0.5 0.8 64.5% (20-31) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.