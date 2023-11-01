Grand Canyon (6-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Friday, December 8 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena

Top Grand Canyon players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Trinity San Antonio 8 13.3 5.0 5.0 1.8 0.3 43.9% (43-98) 33.3% (4-12) Tiarra Brown 8 10.5 4.6 1.8 1.3 1.1 50.8% (32-63) 50.0% (3-6) Naudia Evans 8 8.8 4.1 2.5 1.5 0.0 41.3% (26-63) 42.1% (16-38) Shay Fano 8 7.4 3.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 51.1% (24-47) 47.6% (10-21) Olivia Lane 8 7.1 4.5 0.4 0.8 0.0 47.7% (21-44) -

