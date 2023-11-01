When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jack McBain find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

McBain has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

McBain has no points on the power play.

McBain averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

