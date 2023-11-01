In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Janis Moser to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Moser scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).

Moser has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

