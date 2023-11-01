Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Joshua Brown a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- He has a 50.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
