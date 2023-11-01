For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Joshua Brown a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Brown has no points on the power play.

He has a 50.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

