Don't be a fair-weather fan of Kyzir White and the Arizona Cardinals. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with White's updated stats, can be found below.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Kyzir White and Cardinals jerseys and other gear!

Kyzir White 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 87 9.0 2.0 1 2

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

White Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 14 1 1 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 0.0 2.0 5 0 1 Week 8 Ravens 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kyzir White's Next Game

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Texans -4.5

Texans -4.5 Over/Under: 48.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes