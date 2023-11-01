Lawson Crouse will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks play on Wednesday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Crouse's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 13:26 on the ice per game.

Crouse has yet to score a goal through seven games this season.

Crouse has recorded a point twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Crouse has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Crouse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Crouse has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 4 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

