When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Liam O'Brien light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

O'Brien has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

O'Brien averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

