Will Logan Cooley Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
Can we anticipate Logan Cooley scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Cooley stats and insights
- Cooley is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Cooley has picked up five assists on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
