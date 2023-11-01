Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 of the World Series.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Rangers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .261.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 68.3% of his games this year (110 of 161), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (24.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 59 games this season (36.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (36.6%), including eight multi-run games (5.0%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
