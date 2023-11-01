On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 of the World Series.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .261.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 68.3% of his games this year (110 of 161), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (24.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 59 games this season (36.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (36.6%), including eight multi-run games (5.0%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

