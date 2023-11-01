Can we count on Mathew Dumba lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumba stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Dumba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Dumba has no points on the power play.

Dumba's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.