Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carcone stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, Carcone has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.