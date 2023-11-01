Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
Should you bet on Nick Bjugstad to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bjugstad stats and insights
- Bjugstad has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
