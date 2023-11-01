Should you bet on Nick Bjugstad to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

