For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nick Schmaltz a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

