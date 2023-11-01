When you're rooting for Northern Arizona during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Lumberjacks' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Northern Arizona Lumberjacks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Northern Arizona team leaders

Want to buy Trenton McLaughlin's jersey? Or another Northern Arizona player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trenton McLaughlin 7 12.9 4.0 1.6 2.1 0.6 Jayden Jackson 7 11.3 3.0 1.4 1.1 0.3 Oakland Fort 7 9.9 2.4 3.0 0.9 0.1 Liam Lloyd 7 8.3 5.9 4.6 1.0 0.1 Carson Basham 7 7.1 5.9 1.1 0.3 1.1 Rockwell Reynolds 7 4.9 2.9 0.7 0.1 0.4 Diego Campisano 7 4.4 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 C.J. Ford 7 1.0 0.9 0.4 0.7 0.3 Tichyque Musaka 5 1.2 0.6 0.0 0.4 0.0 Isaiah Kai 4 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0

Northern Arizona season stats

Northern Arizona has only two wins (2-5) this season.

When Northern Arizona defeated the Seattle U Redhawks, who are ranked No. 204 in the RPI, on November 15 by a score of 62-60, it was its signature victory of the season so far.

The Lumberjacks are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Northern Arizona's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Lumberjacks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Northern Arizona games

Check out the Lumberjacks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Pacific H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Abilene Christian A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Incarnate Word A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 San Francisco A 10:00 PM

Check out the Lumberjacks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.