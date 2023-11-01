Buy Tickets for Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Women's Basketball Games
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women (5-3) will next play on the road against the San Francisco Dons, on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Northern Arizona games
Northern Arizona's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Francisco Dons
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: War Memorial Gymnasium
Top Northern Arizona players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sophie Glancey
|8
|12.3
|5.1
|0.6
|0.4
|1.0
|52.0% (39-75)
|60.0% (3-5)
|Emily Rodabaugh
|8
|10.9
|5.6
|1.9
|0.9
|1.0
|38.8% (26-67)
|37.0% (17-46)
|Leia Beattie
|8
|10.5
|4.5
|2.8
|2.1
|0.4
|40.3% (29-72)
|41.9% (13-31)
|Olivia Moran
|8
|7.8
|2.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.4
|48.0% (24-50)
|38.5% (5-13)
|Grace Beasley
|8
|7.4
|4.0
|2.9
|1.9
|0.0
|35.6% (26-73)
|13.6% (3-22)
