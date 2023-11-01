When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sean Durzi score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (two shots).

Durzi has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

