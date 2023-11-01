Sean Durzi and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Durzi's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sean Durzi vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Durzi has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 22:54 on the ice per game.

Durzi has a goal in four games this season through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Durzi has a point in five of eight games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Durzi has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Durzi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Durzi Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 4 7 Points 2 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

